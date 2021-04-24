scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 24, 2021
Six patients die of oxygen shortage at Amritsar private hospital

“We repeatedly asked the district administration to provide us oxygen but we got no response,” said the hospital's managing director.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar |
April 24, 2021 1:30:00 pm
Six patients died due to shortage of oxygen at a private hospital in Amritsar on Saturday. Five of these patients were Covid-19 positive.

The managing director of Neelkanth Hospital, Sunil Devgan, blamed the district administration for the deaths. “We repeatedly asked the district administration to provide us oxygen but we got no response,” said Devgan.

He alleged that the district administration has captured oxygen plants in Amritsar to supply oxygen to Government Medical College.

Punjab Health minister Balbir Sidhu said, “We will investigate the incident and will take action accordingly.”

