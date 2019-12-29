Six new FIRs in Vyapam scam filed in two days

The Vyapam scam came to light in 2013 when several impersonators were caught from a hotel in Indore. (Representational Image/File) The Vyapam scam came to light in 2013 when several impersonators were caught from a hotel in Indore. (Representational Image/File)

Months after promising to reopen investigations in several pending Vyapam scam complaints, the special task force (STF) of the Madhya Pradesh police has registered six new FIRs over the past two days.

The Vyapam scam came to light in 2013 when several impersonators were caught from a hotel in Indore. Vyapam is the Hindi acronym for the state’s Professional Examination Board that conducted the pre-medical test and written examinations for various government posts, including those of police constables, forest guards and teachers.

The scam was first investigated by the Indore police and later by a Special Task Force before the probe was transferred to the CBI. The central agency took over probe in more than 210 cases and some of them have resulted in convictions. However, there were 197 complaints pending with the state body that were not touched by the CBI. The Congress, in its Assembly polls manifesto, had promised to reopen investigations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App