Gujarat: Six more French wells to meet Surat’s water need

Surat Municipal Corporation Surat Municipal Corporation

Based on a report of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday issued tenders to start work on six French wells on the Tapi river to provide water to the 55 lakh people of the city.

The SMC had roped in the institute in October last year to carry out Aquifer Mapping study on Tapi river to find sources of potable water. Over Rs 3.5 crore were spent on the project.

On August 1, the agency intimated SMC that the report had been approved by the Ministry of Defence and its findings were forwarded to the civic body.

Currently, the city’s water requirements are fulfilled from 1,200 MLD drawn from the Ukai dam. However, with scanty rainfall over the last few years, the dam does not get completely filled causing a water shortage.

Additional City Engineer K H Khatwani said, “We have got the mapping copy of findings of NGRI and we will begin validation process which includes drilling the ground in Tapi river at six different locations, between Sarthana to Valak area in Surat city. As per the report, it has suggested six different locations where the water will be available between 60 meters to 200 meters.”

Presently, there are four French wells in Sarthana area of the city, out of which, one is non-functioning while from the other three, 145 MLD of water is fetched from Tapi river.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App