Six months after it reported first case, Covid-19 tally in Haryana cross 1 lakh mark

With 2,694 fresh cases, the Covid-19 count in Haryana crossed the one-lakh mark Wednesday, six months after the state had reported its first infection, even as the death toll due to the disease mounted to 1,045 with 19 more fatalities. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,01,316.

On March 17, the state had reported its first Covid-19 case after a 29-year-old woman from Gurgaon district had tested positive for the infection. She had a travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia.

Gurgaon, which remains one of the worst affected districts, Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of 421 fresh cases. Other districts which reported a high number of fresh cases are Faridabad (292), Kurukshetra (234), Karnal (197), Ambala (192), Rohtak (178), Panipat (133) and Sirsa (141).

Of the new deaths, five were recorded from Karnal district, two each from Faridabad, Gurugram, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar, and one each from Kaithal, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh and Ambala districts, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 21,334, while 78,937 people have been discharged, taking the recovery rate to 77.91 per cent. The state has fatality rate of 1.03 per cent while case doubling rate is 27 days and Covid positivity rate is 6.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Anil Vij said that after suffering from a high fever for three days, he got himself tested for Covid-19 but the report returned negative. “Three days ago, I was running high fever…I got Covid test done and the report has come negative. Fever has also come down and temperature is normal now,” Vij tweeted.

As many cases are being reported in various government offices/departments, the state chief secretary in communication to various heads of departments, commissioners of all divisions in Haryana, deputy commissioners, MDs of Boards and Corporations and registrars of all the universities in the state listed certain preventive measures which need to be taken. “Handheld thermal scanners shall be utilised at the entry of all government buildings to scan temperature of visitors,” the order dated September 15 said.

It said there shall be a strict restriction on the entry of visitors in the office complex except in case of emergent situations. Routine issuing of visitors and temporary passes should be suspended, it added.

“As per the instructions, attendance of officers of Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ should continue to be 100 per cent while in case of employees of Groups ‘C’ and ‘D’ the HoD or head of the office should decide the percentage of attendance for any number above 50 per cent, keeping in mind that the social distance of minimum six feet have to be ensured between employees,” according to the order.

It said movement of physical files between departments be avoided as far as possible. Cases may be sent through e-office for all the departments, as per the communication.

If any employee contracts coronavirus infection, the quarantine period prescribed by the competent medical authority should be treated as duty period for all intents and purposes, it said.

“All pregnant women employees, whether regular or working as contractual employees, daily wager or ad hoc, shall work from home,” the order added.

