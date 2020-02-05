Coronavirus: Six Mohali residents who recently returned from China test negative

Air India will be suspending their flight to Hong Kong due to the fear of coronavirus. (File photo). Air India will be suspending their flight to Hong Kong due to the fear of coronavirus. (File photo).

Six Mohali residents, who had recently travelled to China and were put under medical observation, have tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection.

Sharing the findings of the test report which came on Tuesday, Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit said that the samples of the suspected patients were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on February 1. The six suspected patients, included two students, who had visited China after January 15.

After the district health department had collected the samples, the six people were advised to isolate themselves at home as a precautionary measure. A medical team was also monitoring their health regularly.

The doctor said that the district health department is awaiting test reports of four more Mohali residents, who had gone to China on a business tour after January 15 and had returned after seven days stay there.

The district health department is also screening the passengers at the international airport in Mohali. A medical team of the district hospital screened a total of 185 passengers of the Air India Express flight, coming from Sharjah, at the airport on Tuesday.

District Epidemiologist Dr Harmandeep Kaur, who led the medical team, said that all the passengers were screened for symptoms of the disease and no passenger was found suffering from symptoms of severe fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, congestion in the nose or throat. Dr Harman said that in the last few days none of the passengers with recent travel to China had arrived in Mohali.

She said that a help desk has also been set up at the airport for passengers of domestic flights, where passengers desirous of getting a medical check-up done will have to fill a form about their recent China travel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App