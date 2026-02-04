Six minors accused of gangraping classmate in Odisha, detained

The minor was allegedly gangraped while she was returning from tuition classes.

The Balangir district police in Odisha detained six minors for allegedly raping one of their classmate and recording it on their mobile phone.

The incident happened on December 27, and the victim’s family approached police on Tuesday after a purported video of the incident went viral.

According to police, the minor was allegedly gangraped while she was returning from tuition classes. The victim was allegedly lured to a place by one of the accused.

One of the accused allegedly filmed the incident and circulated it on social media. The accused minors also warned the victim not to reveal about the incident and threatened to make the video viral, police said.