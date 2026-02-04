Six minors accused of gangraping classmate in Odisha, detained

One of the accused allegedly filmed the incident and circulated it on social media.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
2 min readBhubaneswarFeb 4, 2026 09:52 PM IST
The minor was allegedly gangraped while she was returning from tuition classes.
The Balangir district police in Odisha detained six minors for allegedly raping one of their classmate and recording it on their mobile phone.

The incident happened on December 27, and the victim’s family approached police on Tuesday after a purported video of the incident went viral.

According to police, the minor was allegedly gangraped while she was returning from tuition classes. The victim was allegedly lured to a place by one of the accused.

One of the accused allegedly filmed the incident and circulated it on social media. The accused minors also warned the victim not to reveal about the incident and threatened to make the video viral, police said.

The statement of the victim was also recorded following her medical examination.

Balangir SP Abhilash G said police have seized a mobile phone that contains “scientific evidence”. A case has also been registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

“Six persons have been taken into custody. Though the mastermind is a 17-year-old, we will treat him as an adult during the trial of the case,” said the SP.

IG Himansu Lal, who visited the police station to oversee the investigation said they would try for a fast trial of the case. He said police would launch an awareness drive among students to check misuse of social media.
The police also held discussions with officials of the district child protection unit and child welfare committee to ensure proper conduct of the investigation

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

Live Blog
