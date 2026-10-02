Six men with snakes caught asking money from passengers onboard Jansewa Express in Bihar

Jansewa Express snake incident: Six men carrying snakes were caught asking passengers for money by displaying them inside a general coach of the Jansewa Express in Bihar on October 2, 2026. The incident took place on train number 14618 Jansewa Express under the Sonpur Division of East Central Railway (ECR). The six men were caught during an RPF check and were deboarded from the train at Dighwara station.

RailMadad complaint leads to RPF check

The action followed information received through RailMadad. RPF personnel from Sonpur Outpost, Dighwara, including Sub-Inspector Shamsher Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar, were monitoring the train.

After the train left Chhapra station, the RPF team checked the general coaches and found six people displaying snakes while asking passengers for money.