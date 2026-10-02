Six men with snakes caught asking money from passengers onboard Jansewa Express in Bihar

Six men carrying snakes were caught asking passengers for money in a general coach of the Jansewa Express in Bihar. RPF deboarded them at Dighwara station following a RailMadad complaint.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 02:42 PM IST
Snake charmers caught on Jansewa Express after RailMadad complaint (Image: East Central Railway)Snake charmers caught on Jansewa Express after RailMadad complaint (Image: East Central Railway)
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Jansewa Express snake incident: Six men carrying snakes were caught asking passengers for money by displaying them inside a general coach of the Jansewa Express in Bihar on October 2, 2026. The incident took place on train number 14618 Jansewa Express under the Sonpur Division of East Central Railway (ECR). The six men were caught during an RPF check and were deboarded from the train at Dighwara station.

RailMadad complaint leads to RPF check

The action followed information received through RailMadad. RPF personnel from Sonpur Outpost, Dighwara, including Sub-Inspector Shamsher Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar, were monitoring the train.

After the train left Chhapra station, the RPF team checked the general coaches and found six people displaying snakes while asking passengers for money.

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Six men deboarded at Bihar’s Dighwara

According to Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of ECR, the RPF personnel informed the men about their conduct and deboarded all six at Dighwara station, which was the next scheduled halt of the train.

“During questioning, the apprehended persons did not clearly disclose their names and addresses. They gave different information regarding their place of residence, including Lucknow and Himachal Pradesh. Verification of their names and addresses is underway,” the railway official said.

The matter has also been coordinated with the Forest Department and necessary legal action is being taken under the applicable provisions.

The national transporter has appealed to passengers to remain alert and report such activities at the earliest. The railway said that asking for money by displaying snakes on trains is illegal. “Passengers are advised to report any such activity at the earliest so that timely and appropriate action can be taken,” the CPRO said in a statement.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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