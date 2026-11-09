Six members of family killed after fire breaks out at their home in Madhya Pradesh

Six members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at their house in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, police told news agency PTI.

During Diwali festivities, at least 35 people reported severe burn injuries in separate firecracker-related incidents across Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. There was a rush of casualties at emergency wards across district hospitals in the intervening night as as sparks from firecrackers set off localised blazes and other related accidents.

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