Six members of family killed after fire breaks out at their home in Madhya Pradesh

Six members of a family killed after fire breaks out at their house in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 9, 2026 09:18 AM IST
madhya pradesh fireFirefighters conduct a dousing operation after a fire broke out in the Ghazi Nagar slum area, gutting more than 50 homes, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Saturday. (PTI File photo)
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Six members of a family were killed after a fire broke out at their house in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, police told news agency PTI.

During Diwali festivities, at least 35 people reported severe burn injuries in separate firecracker-related incidents across Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. There was a rush of casualties at emergency wards across district hospitals in the intervening night as as sparks from firecrackers set off localised blazes and other related accidents.

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