Six killed in blast at Gujarat factory

Police at the blast site in Vadodara on Saturday.

Six workers were killed and at least ten others critically injured in a high intensity blast at Aims Oxygen Private Limited, an industrial and medical gas manufacturing unit, in Vadodara district on Saturday morning. The plant is located in Padra, about 30 kilometres from Vadodara city.

The police have booked Siddharth Patel, chairman of the plant, Shwetanshu Patel, director, Satya Bal Nayar, director, Akash Agarwal, plant manager, and Raju Rathwa, operator and supervisor, under IPC sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

The intensity of the blast was so huge that it blew the metal roof of the plant and shattered window panes of homes in the villages around it, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Himmat Padiyar, Gulab Singh, Mafat Parmar, Fateh Singh, Mangal Padiyar and Sanjay Ganpat. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11 am on Saturday.

An official of the Vadu Police said, “The preliminary probe has revealed that a fire engulfed the nitrogen and hydrogen cylinders inside the plant and thereafter spread to the oxygen plant. The intensity was so high that it caused a tremor in the vicinity up to 5 kilometres. The fire department is preparing its report, after which we will ascertain if any kind of negligence in handling the elements caused this explosion,” the official said.

The police official said local residents have alleged that the company did not provided workers with any safety gear.

Congress MLA Jaipal Thakor, who visited the spot, demanded immediate arrest of the owners and management of the company as well as compensation to the families of the dead.

