Six injured in Dalit-Muslim clash in Meerut village: Police

Six persons sustained injuries in a clash between Dalits and Muslims at Durveshpur village in Meerut’s Sardhana town Sunday morning. Both the groups have filed FIRs blaming each other for the incident, police said.

The injured have been identified as Ankur Prajapati (25), Ganga Sharan Sonker (32), Shabbir (25), Kawarjaha (32), Shaukat (28) and Ramzan (26). They were taken to the hospital where the condition of Sonker and Shabbir was stated to be critical, police said.

Police said the argument started on Wednesday between Ankur and Shabbir after the former’s bicycle hit the latter’s. Elders from both the sides brought the situation under control, they added.

“However, the situation escalated into a brawl on Sunday after Ankur and his friends allegedly attacked Shabbir and his family members at their residence. Bullets were allegedly fired by both sides and they also pelted stones on each other. We have lodged an FIR under IPC section 147 (rioting) but no arrests have been made so far. Adequate police force has been deployed in the village to prevent further trouble,” said Dharmendra Singh Rathore, in-charge of Sardhana police station.