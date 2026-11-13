Six, including quantum and climate change researchers, win Infosys Prize

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Thursday announced the six winners of the Infosys Prize 2026, recognising scholars in fields ranging from constitutional law, climate change and economics to quantum physics.

Constitutional law scholar Gautam Bhatia won in the Humanities and Social Sciences category for legal scholarship that, the ISF said, brings “law into conversation with sociology, political theory and moral philosophy.” Bhatia, an adjunct professor at Jindal Global Law School and a Green Fellow at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, was recognised for a prolific body of writing, including five books.

The other winners include Karthik Sastry, associate professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Princeton University, for his contributions to the study of climate change, technological innovation and business-cycle fluctuations. Swarun Kumar, assistant professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, won in Engineering and Computer Science. In Life Sciences, Isha Jain, associate investigator at Gladstone Institutes and assistant professor of Biochemistry at University of California, San Francisco, was honoured for discoveries in oxygen biology.