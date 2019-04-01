Six hurt, 15 detained in group clash in Ahmedabad

At least six persons were injured and 15 detained following a clash between two communities in Viramgam town of Ahmedabad district on Sunday. Viramgam town police have registered two FIRs.

As per the details available, the incident happened in Bhathipura area of Viramgam town in the afternoon when a woman was trying to hang washed clothes on the wall of a burial ground and some people took objection to it.

A police officer said the incident took a violent turn after a group of people attacked those who had taken objection to it. “Six-seven persons were injured in the clash. An FIR was registered in the incident and when police personnel went to the spot to identify and arrest the accused, stones were pelted at police. Following this, another FIR was registered against the persons who pelted stones at police,” said the officer.

The two FIRs have been registered for offences like rioting and attempt to murder against the accused in the two incidents.

Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Rajendra Asari said the situation is under control. “We have detained around 15 suspects and further investigations are still on in the case”