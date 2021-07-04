Six held in two ‘conversion’ cases in Agra, Bulandshahr

Police said an FIR was filed on charges of rape, kidnapping, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The accused also booked under POCSO Act and anti-conversion law.

Six persons, including two women, were arrested in two separate cases under anti-conversion law in Agra and Bulandshahr districts. In both cases, the victims alleged they were raped by the accused on the pretext of marriage and were forced to adopt Islam.

On Saturday, Agra police arrested five persons of a family, including two women, and booked them for allegedly abducting a minor and forcing her to adopt Islam. Raids are on to trace the prime accused, a 24-year-old man. Those arrested are the youth’s parents, brothers and a sister, police said.

Police said on Friday, the father of the 16-year-old girl informed police that about two weeks ago, she went missing and, failing to trace her, he went to the house of a local youth who used to frequent his place. The girl was present there but the youth’s family advised him not to make an issue of it for the sake of her reputation.

On Thursday, the girl returned home and informed that the youth and his family are Muslims. She also alleged the accused forced her to change her religion before marriage.

Police said an FIR was filed on charges of rape, kidnapping, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The accused also booked under POCSO Act and anti-conversion law.

In another case, Bulandshahr police arrested a Muslim youth for allegedly raping and converting a 22-year-old Dalit girl on the pretext of marrying her.