Six held in Gujarat over 250 fake Covid vaccine certificates

Six persons, including contractual health staff and travel agents, were arrested in Devbhumi Dwarka for allegedly generating around 250 fake vaccination certificates over the past six months for those who wanted to travel.

An FIR was registered with the Salaya police station in Devbhumi Dwarka on August 14 on a complaint filed by Jamkh-ambaliya taluka health officer Dr Mehulbhai Jethwa.

“Three contractual staff were found to be involved — a health worker, a case writer and a peon,” said Dr Jethwa.

The accused were charged under relevant IPC sections.

Special operations group (SOG) sub-inspector Prashant Singarkhiya said, “The travel agents had contact with contractual staff in the health department and hospitals who were functioning as operators who would use the login ID and password of the nurse who was administering the vaccine to issue the certificate without her knowledge. We found that the nurse was not involved…”