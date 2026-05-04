Six held after ‘kidnapping & extorting’ Delhi coaching centre director

Police in Bhopal claim to have foiled a kidnapping and extortion bid targeting a prominent Delhi-based UPSC coaching director, by arresting six people and recovering the ransom amount of Rs 1.89 crore.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the educator’s former associate, Priyank, was the mastermind, who lured her to the city on the pretext of business expansion by holding a seminar here.

The Commissioner said the accused had prepared the ground in advance by renting a house a day before the meeting. “When the victims entered, they found several men with covered faces inside. They were threatened at gunpoint and forced to transfer Rs 1.89 crore to multiple bank accounts of the accused. A video was also recorded under duress to prevent any complaints,” Kumar said.