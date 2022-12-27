scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Six girls injured in stampede-like situation at Puri Jagannath temple

The students were at the sea beach throughout the day, and went to visit the 12th-century shrine in the evening before returning home, a police officer said.

There were a large number of visitors to the temple during the day. (Representative/PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

At least six girl students were hospitalised after being injured in a stampede-like situation at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, police said.

The condition of the girls is stated to be stable.

The students, part of a 70-member group of boys and girls from Hrudananda High School in Rasgovindpur area of Mayurbhanj district, had come to Puri on Monday for a picnic during the Christmas holidays, a police officer said.

Explained |How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

The students were at the sea beach throughout the day, and went to visit the 12th-century shrine in the evening before returning home, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

While climbing the 22 steps (‘Baisi Pahacha’) to the temple around 8 pm, the girls were caught in a stampede-like situation and fainted, a temple office-bearer said.

There were a large number of visitors to the temple during the day.

The injured girls, students of classes 9 and 10, were later rescued and admitted to a local hospital.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 11:27:51 am
Next Story

Arunachal paper leak: Bandh hits normal life in capital region

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close