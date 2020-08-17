Six from opposing parties join AAP, Mann says Capt should follow Kejriwal to control Covid-19 in Punjab

AAP leaster Bhagwant. Mann. (File photo)

As six political leaders from Congress, SAD and LIP joined AAP, the party’s state president used the occasion to lash out at the state’s Amarinder Singh government. AAP Punjab state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann Monday said that state’s Congress government had devastated health services and education in the state.

In Ludhiana to attend the joining ceremony, Mann was accompanied by party’s Punjab in-charge and MLA Jarnail Singh, Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema among others.

Expressing his grave concern over the daily spike in the coronavirus cases in Punjab, Mann said during the past fifteen days, as many as 15,000 new cases have been added to the tally, while the death toll had touched 400, while CM was holidaying at his Siswan farmhouse. He said that the Punjab government should take a cue from the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi to control the epidemic.

Mann said that when the corona epidemic was wreaking havoc in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal was sensitising people through media briefings on a daily basis, adding that Delhi adopted successful models from anywhere and everywhere to fightback.

“If the Amarinder Singh government really wanted to improve the plight of government hospitals, dispensaries and government schools, it was imperative the Kejriwal government was replicated in Punjab,” he said.

Mann said that Amarinder had not fulfilled even 29 promises listed in his 129-page election manifesto, rather offering patronage to the mafia taking its reins from the Badals.

About the new leaders joining AAP, he added that Lok Insaf Party (LIP) secretary general Jaswant Singh Gajanmajra, senior Congress leader and former MLA Naresh Kataria, senior Congress leader from Pathankot, Chaudhary Ramesh, BC wing president of Akali Dal (Badal), Malwa Zone, Shamindar Singh Khinda and prominent social activist and union general secretary Ramesh Meghwal (Baluana) and their supporters were among those who had joined AAP on Monday.

