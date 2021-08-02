Six-foot-long python found entangled in cricket net at sports club in Gurgaon

A non-venomous, six-foot-long Indian Rock Python was found entangled in a cricket net at Backyard Sports Club in Gurgaon on Sunday evening, a press release by Wildlife SOS, a non-profit charity, has stated.

The python had tried to untangle itself but this had caused the net to tighten around its body. To avoid harming the snake, the sports club staff contacted Wildlife SOS, a non-profit organisation working towards rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife in distress in India.

“The python was caught in the netting that is used in cricket fields. As soon as the staff alerted me to this incident, I called Wildlife SOS after coming across their 24-hour helpline number online,” Yogesh Singh, Founder of Backyard Sports Club, was quoted as saying in the press release.

A Rapid Response Unit of Wildlife SOS reportedly reached the location and it took the team nearly 20 minutes to free the snake from the cricket net in which it had got entangled.

As per the press release, Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-Founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “The python’s survival was of paramount importance because the situation was too delicate and our trained rescuers followed all the safety measures while extricating the snake from the net. It is currently under medical observation and once certified fit for release by our veterinarian, the python will be released back into the wild where it belongs.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director of Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said that there has been a rise in reptile sightings in Delhi and Gurgaon due to heavy rainfall.