Six die in road mishaps in Telangana

Road mishaps kill 6 people in Telangana. (File) Road mishaps kill 6 people in Telangana. (File)

Five people including four women were killed and four others injured in a collision involving a speeding car and an auto-rickshaw at Manchal area on the city outskirts on Monday, police said.

A group of 10 women vegetable vendors from Chennareddygudem village were on their way to the city in the auto-rickshaw when the car rammed into it at around 6.10 AM. While four women died on the spot, the auto-driver died undergoing treatment at a hospital, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ibrahimpatnam Division) S Malla Reddy said.

A total of four occupants travelling in the car and the three-wheeler were injured in the incident and were undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

In another incident, an 18-month-old girl died after she accidentally came under the wheels of a school bus in Shabad near Hyderabad on Monday when she accompanied her father to drop her brother in the bus, police said. The driver apparently did not notice the girl falling on the road even as she got crushed under the wheel of the bus, they added.

This comes a day after 15 people, including 14 women farm workers and a four-year-old boy were killed after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in fell into a canal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the road accidents in different parts of the state. In a press release, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved families who died in the accidents and also directed the officials concerned to provide better medical care for the injured.

