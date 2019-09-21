Six die after consuming ‘spurious’ liquor in Dehradun, CM orders probe

The consumption of suspected spurious liquor in Dehradun has led to the deaths of six people over two days. Three more persons are admitted in hospital, with one reported to be in critical condition.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the matter and has also directed the Chief Secretary, DGP and Excise Commissioner to take action.

While Rawat in his statement has expressed grief over deaths due to “consumption of spurious liquor”, police is waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause of deaths.

According to the police, all six persons had consumed country-made liquor on Wednesday. Three of them died on Thursday but doctors in the hospital had suspected their death to be due to natural causes. However, when three more persons died on Friday, police suspected it to be a case of spurious liquor.

The police are uncertain about the cause of death because in death memo of one of the deceased, doctors mentioned cardio-pulmonary arrest as the cause of death.

SSP Arun Mohan Joshi has suspended two police inspectors, one sub-inspector and one outpost in-charge for not taking effective action in the matter. SSP said that an FIR will be lodged in the matter and SP (Dehat) will conduct the inquiry.