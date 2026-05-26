Six dead in Odisha septic tank as rescue op goes wrong

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each person.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
2 min readBhubaneswarMay 26, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Odisha septic tank accidentThe mishap occurred in the morning at Gaud Karlakhunta village in Kalahandi district. (representational image)
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At least six people died of suspected asphyxiation after getting trapped inside an under-construction septic tank in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred in the morning at Gaud Karlakhunta village in Kalahandi district, when the men entered the septic tank to remove the centring materials from the under-construction structure. A father-son duo – Nimai Pal, 48 and Akash, 27 – at whose house the septic tank was being constructed, are among the deceased. The four others include three masons and a worker.

Police said the workers appear to have inhaled toxic gases accumulated inside the structure. A person who fell sick has been rushed to the hospital, where his condition is learnt to be serious.

Also read | ‘No protective gear’: Two labourers die while cleaning septic tank at hospital in West Delhi

A police officer said a worker first entered the tank but failed to return, as he might have collapsed due to breathing difficulties. Six others then entered the tank one after the other, but lost consciousness.

Locals, police and fire service personnel launched a rescue operation and recovered the bodies from the under-construction septic tank, taking them to a nearby medical facility.

Also read | Two men die after falling into septic tank in Delhi’s Dwarka

Police said they have registered an unnatural death case. “The septic tank was constructed three weeks ago. Toxic gas might have accumulated because of excess heat. The collapse of centring material might have also led to some peoples’ death. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said a police officer.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each person.

Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

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