Six dead in Odisha septic tank as rescue op goes wrong

The mishap occurred in the morning at Gaud Karlakhunta village in Kalahandi district. (representational image)

At least six people died of suspected asphyxiation after getting trapped inside an under-construction septic tank in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred in the morning at Gaud Karlakhunta village in Kalahandi district, when the men entered the septic tank to remove the centring materials from the under-construction structure. A father-son duo – Nimai Pal, 48 and Akash, 27 – at whose house the septic tank was being constructed, are among the deceased. The four others include three masons and a worker.

Police said the workers appear to have inhaled toxic gases accumulated inside the structure. A person who fell sick has been rushed to the hospital, where his condition is learnt to be serious.