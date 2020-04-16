Coronavirus threat: Six-day curfew in five places of Surat from midnight today

Surat is the second city in Gujarat, after Ahmedabad (in pic), where government has imposed curfew to contain the disease. (Photo: Javed Raja) Surat is the second city in Gujarat, after Ahmedabad (in pic), where government has imposed curfew to contain the disease. (Photo: Javed Raja)

Gujarat government imposed a six-day curfew in five locations at Surat on Thursday to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19, the state government officials said. This is the second city in Gujarat, after Ahmedabad, where government has imposed curfew to contain the disease.

“In order to control the rapidly rising cases in certain areas of Surat, the government has decided to impose curfew from midnight today to 6 am on April 22 in five areas that fall under the jurisdiction of police stations Salabatpura, Mahedharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines and Kamrunagar police chowky area of Limbayat,” said Ashwini Kumar, secretary to chief minister Vijay Rupani.

He said the decision has been taken after detailed meetings with the Surat municipal commissioner, district collector and the police commissioner. Only women will be allowed to step out for essentials during the three-hour daily relaxation from 1 pm to 4 pm, the official added.

Between 6 pm, Wednesday, to 10 am, Thursday, Surat has seen a rise of 35 coronavirus positive patients which is only a bit less to that reported in Ahmedabad (42) during the same period. So far there are 86 positive cases in Surat and is behind Ahmedabad (492) and Vadodara (127) on the list of districts having the most number of infected patients.

Surat is the second city in Gujarat where the government has imposed a curfew to contain the COVID-19 infections. Couple of days ago, the entire walled city area of Ahmedabad and Danilimda are the city were put under a seven-day curfew as the cases of infections rose.

