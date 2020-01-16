Six BJP men booked for Gujarat slogan, 7 others for forcing shops to shut

Police said that both the cases have been registered under Section 153 of the IPC, which pertains to giving provocation with intent to cause riot. (File) Police said that both the cases have been registered under Section 153 of the IPC, which pertains to giving provocation with intent to cause riot. (File)

Six BJP workers in Kerala have been booked for allegedly raising the slogan “Don’t you remember Gujarat?” during a rally in support of the new citizenship law in Kozhikode district.

Another case has been registered against seven Muslim youths who allegedly forced shopkeepers to down shutters ahead of a meeting organised by the BJP in support of the new citizenship law.

Police said that both the cases have been registered under Section 153 of the IPC, which pertains to giving provocation with intent to cause riot.

Emotions have been running high in Kozhikode ever since the protests over the new citizenship law began last month.

In the last three days, shops in four towns in the district downed shutters to ensure thin attendance at events organised by the BJP.

Police sources said they are probing into the incidents and are trying to identify the organisations behind the call to close shops. “There have been social media messages asking traders to close down shops. We are verifying the origin of such messages,” said an officer.

