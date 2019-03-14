Six more youths arrested for playing PUBG game in Rajkot

A day after the Rajkot police arrested 3 youths for playing PUBG game, six more people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly playing the popular multiplayer mobile game. Those arrested today are in the age group of 18-22 years. With this, the number of cases related to the banned game has gone up to 13 and at least 16 persons have been arrested in the city. On Tuesday, six people were arrested for playing the game banned by Rajkot police.

A team of Malaviyanagar police in the city detained six youths from a paan shop near Atithi Chowk while they were playing PUBG game late on Wednesday night. They were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 35 of the Gujarat police act. “They were arrested after we filed a case against him in the early hours of Thursday. Later on, we released them on bail,” Malaviyanagar police inspector Naran Chudasama told The Indian Express.

“The accused are undergraduate students and their young friends who are doing private jobs,” the police inspector said, adding the special drive against those violating the notification banning the game would continue in the coming days also.

Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal had issued a notification on March 6 banning the PUBG game and MOMO Challenge, stating the addictive mobile games were having an adverse impact on behaviour, attitude and language of students and children.

Incidentally, Rajkot Taluka police had arrested six persons on Tuesday for allegedly playing the PUBG game and thus violating the notification of the police commissioner. The same day, university police had arrested one person. On Wednesday, the Special Operation Group had arrested three persons. With the latest arrests on Thursday, the number has gone up to 16.