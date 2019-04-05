Siwan: Teen goes missing, found dead with throat slit

A Day after he was kidnapped from Mufassil police station area of Bihar’s Siwan district, a 13-year-old boy was found murdered on Thursday. The boy’s throat had been slit, said police.

Rahul’s family members have said they received a call for ransom worth Rs 50 lakh. Three persons, including his friends, have been arrested.

The Class IX student lived with his sister. His father, a JD(U) leader, was killed in February 2006.

Police said the teenager was kidnapped on Wednesday night from Pakdi Mod.

The boy’s family had reportedly alerted Muffasil police. The boy’s body was recovered from a pond on Thursday.

Siwan Additional SP K K Mishra said police have arrested three persons, including one Vicky, who had reportedly lost a bet to Rahul and wanted to take revenge. The ASP said a knife was used in the murder.

Friends and relatives of the victim disrupted road traffic in Siwan for several hours to protest against the incident.