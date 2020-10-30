Sivasankar colluded with smuggling accused: ED

Former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar. (File photo)

Former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar, had allegedly intervened to get a diplomatic cargo released from the Customs at the behest of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, the ED on Thursday stated in its petition seeking custody of the suspended IAS officer.

The agency Wednesday arrested Sivasankar on charges of alleged money laundering in the smuggling case.

On Thursday, the Principal Sessions Court in Kochi allowed the ED four-day custody of Sivasankar, who has been listed as the fifth accused in the alleged money laundering case the agrency is probing in the gold smuggling scam.

According to ED, Sivasankar helped Swapna park proceeds from the smuggling deal in a bank locker. He was suspended after the smuggling scandal was exposed in July this year.

In its affidavit to the court, ED said Sivasankar had “admitted” that he spoke to a Customs official in April 2019, allegedly seeking clearance of diplomatic baggage that was to be examined by the Customs, at the behest of Swapna. “Sivasankar has denied this in the statement, but ED is in possession of WhatsApp messages exchanged between Swapna and Sivasankar, which indicate Sivasankar intervened in the clearance of diplomatic baggage…,” the affidavit stated.

The ED said the smuggling racket had conspired to send two dummy diplomatic bags in July 2019, two months after Sivasankar’s alleged intervention with Customs, which could also be a dummy diplomatic baggage or could have contained smuggled gold that was cleared without undergoing Customs check.

