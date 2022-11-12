scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Situation stable but unpredictable: Army Chief on situation in eastern Ladakh

In an address at a think-tank, Gen Pande also said the Indian side is looking forward to the next round of high-level military talks with China for resolution of the remaining issues.

Army Chief Manoj Pande. (Express File Photo By Amit Mehra)

The situation in eastern Ladakh is “stable but unpredictable”, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande said on Saturday, amid the lingering border standoff in the region with China.

“We are looking at date for the 17th round of talks,” he said.

As far as PLA’s force levels are concerned, there has been no significant reduction, he said referring to the overall situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

He was addressing the ‘Chanakya Dialogues’, a think-tank.

On development of infrastructure by China in border areas, the Army chief said it is going on unabated.

About Indian Army’s military preparedness in the region, he said “our transition to winter posture is underway”.

Gen Pande also said that there is a need to very

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 10:00:13 pm
