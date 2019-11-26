Situation not at all normal in J&K: Yashwant Sinha

On the last day of his four-day visit to Kashmir, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on Monday said the government is “misleading” people with regard to normalcy in J&K.

Advertising

“Our conclusion, which we will put in the report as well, is that the government is misleading people with regard to normalcy in J&K. Things are not at all normal. There is shock with the announcements of August 5. There is anger, but it is restrained,” Sinha said.

“People are not indulging in violence, they are maintaining restraint, and have so far shown great capacity for bearing. This is likely to continue, though Kashmir is always unpredictable, and it is a tense situation, but this is also an appeal that people will maintain calm,” he said.

Sinha and members of the Concerned Citizen Group arrived in Srinagar on Friday. The group was not allowed to move outside Srinagar and were confined to their hotel. The group was scheduled to leave for Delhi on Monday evening, but their flight was cancelled.They will depart on Tuesday morning. “We tried to meet Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and M Y Taragami, but permission was not granted… there is no political space now,” he added.