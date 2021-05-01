‘Running out of facilities, people still not willing to understand’: Bihar MP on Covid crisis

A day after Bihar’s Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh died of Covid-related complications, Lok Sabha BJP MP and party president Sanjay Jaiswal, while highlighting the unprecedented surge that the state has been witnessing, said despite making pre-emptive arrangements, his constituency Champaram is “running out of facilities” and “people are still not willing to understand”.

Jaiswal, who is also a doctor, said in the last few days, he had lost a lot of loved ones due to the pandemic. The current situation is so bad, he said, that “most of my close doctor friends have stopped picking up my calls” as they, too, are helpless.

In a Facebook post on April 29, Jaiswal wrote: “But the sad situation is that in West Champaran, where the positivity rate has reached 30%, most people are not willing to understand. Whether it is marriage or Shraddha, everyone is troubled to call and come.”

Jaiswal also urged people to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols which are the “only conditional cure” for the virus.

“Even today, there is only one conditional cure for Corona, wearing a mask and maintaining 2 yards distance. You don’t defend (yourself) but the whole family has to suffer the punishment. I myself have been a victim of this in July last year,” he added.

Bihar has been reporting a sharp rise in Covid numbers as officials and health experts have flagged an increasing trend in the rural areas. Bihar has over 1 lakh active cases, over 17,000 of which are in Patna.

The rise in Bihar’s fatalities is also alarming with the state recording 775 deaths in the last 16 days.