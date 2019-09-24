Situation in Kashmir ‘very bad’, no mark of freedom of speech: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Tuesday said the situation in the Valley is “very bad.” Azad, who is on his maiden six-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, said, “I do not have to say anything to media right now. I spent four days in Kashmir and arrived Jammu to two more days. After the end of the six-day tour, I will say whatever I have to say.”

His three earlier bids to visit Jammu and Kashmir, his home state, had failed as he was sent back from the airport by the authorities. Azad’s visit became possible after the Supreme Court on September 16 allowed him to tour the state.

Talking about his current visit and submitting of an assessment report of the situation in the state to the Supreme Court, he said, “I was not even allowed by the administration to visit 10 per cent of the places where I had planned to go in the Valley during my stay there.”

Referring to the detention of the political leaders in the state, he further said, “There is no mark of freedom of speech in Jammu and Kashmir.”

With inputs with PTI