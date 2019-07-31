Situation in J&K normal, don’t pay attention to rumours: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday attempted to allay all apprehensions around the situation in the Valley following leaked government orders, which had led to speculation that the Centre was planning the abrogation of Article 35A.

Advertising

“None of the orders being shown are valid. There is a lot of rumour-mongering here and no need to pay attention to that. Everything is fine, everything is normal,” Malik said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Srinagar.

Read | J&K parties look at joint plan to defend Article 35A

The Governor’s clarification comes in the wake of government and police orders, widely circulated on social media, pointing towards an imminent law-and-order situation stemming from growing speculation with regard to the abrogation of Article 35A. The speculation grew amid the deployment by the Centre of 100 companies of paramilitary forces in Kashmir.

Advertising

Accusing the local leadership in the state of misleading the people, Malik said, “They kept lying, kept talking about autonomy. They used to come from Delhi and bring out a green handkerchief to display that they have Pakistan’s support. Pakistan can’t handle its own affairs, what will it do for you?”

Read | As more troops arrive, parties in Valley warn: Don’t touch Article 35A

Malik also stated that during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the latter’s visit to the state, he had called for a meeting with the sarpanches. “Of the three women sarpanches, I heard two of them speak and I was convinced that Kashmir will see a new leadership emerge that is aware of the issues of the people. They will solve these issues.”

Read | PM Modi: People of Kashmir want to join mainstream

Reacting to Malik’s statement, former chief minister Omar Abdullah called for a CBI investigation into the “fake orders” that emerged on social media. “This is a very serious matter raised by the Governor. Fake orders were circulated under the signature of senior government officers. This is not something that can be dismissed with a simple sound byte.The CBI must be asked to investigate these fake orders & their origin,” he tweeted.