Sittings of 3 SC benches cancelled, some judges test positive for Covid

The Covid-19 wave hampered the functioning of Supreme Court on Wednesday, with sittings before three benches getting cancelled. Sources indicated that at least 10 judges of the court may have been infected by the virus.

Highly placed sources said at least five of the six judges in the three benches had tested positive while the remaining judge was only unwell and decided to stay away as a precaution.

In the first week of this month, two other judges of the court had tested positive. Subsequently, two more judges fell ill. On Tuesday, one more case came to light as Justice Vineet Saran told a lawyer who sought adjournment on the ground that his senior was suffering from Covid-19 that he would not deny the request as his own bench partner was suffering from it.

On the spurt in cases this week, a senior judge told The Indian Express that this may have happened as most of the judges were travelling over the long weekend. The top court was closed on January 13 and 14 for a local holiday and Makar Sankranti, respectively. Some judges who fell ill initially have recovered and resumed work.