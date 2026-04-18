Odisha to replace Planning Board with NITI Aayog-style SITI think tank for policy and reforms

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The Odisha government will set up a NITI Aayog-like think tank — called the State Institute for Transformative Initiatives (SITI) — as a policy research and strategic advisory body to replace the now-dissolved State Planning Board.
The Planning Board, considered the highest planning body in the state, was dissolved in July 2024. While the Chief Minister used to head the body, a senior leader looked after the day-to-day affairs with the rank of a Cabinet minister.
The planning body was almost defunct during the BJD regime, as the last meeting was held in October 2007.
“As conventional planning mechanisms have become obsolete, SITI Odisha will provide a forward-looking framework anchored in strategic policy thinking, innovation, cooperative federalism and measurable outcomes. It will ensure strategic direction at the highest level,” an official statement said.
SITI-Odisha will guide the state government on six topics: economy and finance; rural economy and livelihoods; employment and urban development; ideation and innovation; energy transition; and environment, forests, mining and natural resources. Each theme will focus on key pillars of the state’s development priorities, an official said.
The new body will align with the vision of Samrudha Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047.
According to a resolution issued by the Planning and Convergence Department, like the NITI Aayog at the Centre, SITI will have a Governing Council with the Chief Minister as Chairperson. In addition, there will be a Vice-Chairperson, four full-time members, nine ex-officio members and two special invitees.
The Governing Council will monitor and guide SITI-Odisha in accordance with the scope of work set by the state government. It will convene at least once a year and may meet more frequently if required.
While the Vice-Chairperson of SITI will hold the rank of a Cabinet minister, four persons of eminence with domain expertise in priority areas will be appointed by the Chief Minister as full-time members with the rank of Minister of State. A CEO will also be appointed by the government for the advisory body.
There will also be an attached office under SITI Odisha — the State Monitoring & Evaluation Office (SMEO) — which will serve as the state’s nodal institution for evidence-driven governance.
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