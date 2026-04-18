Odisha to replace Planning Board with NITI Aayog-style SITI think tank for policy and reforms

The planning body was almost defunct during the BJD regime, as the last meeting was held in October 2007. (Photo generated using AI)

The Odisha government will set up a NITI Aayog-like think tank — called the State Institute for Transformative Initiatives (SITI) — as a policy research and strategic advisory body to replace the now-dissolved State Planning Board.

The Planning Board, considered the highest planning body in the state, was dissolved in July 2024. While the Chief Minister used to head the body, a senior leader looked after the day-to-day affairs with the rank of a Cabinet minister.

The planning body was almost defunct during the BJD regime, as the last meeting was held in October 2007.

“As conventional planning mechanisms have become obsolete, SITI Odisha will provide a forward-looking framework anchored in strategic policy thinking, innovation, cooperative federalism and measurable outcomes. It will ensure strategic direction at the highest level,” an official statement said.