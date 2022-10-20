scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Sitaram Yechury to Election Commission: Scrap MoUs with Gujarat corporates

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury described the MoUs as a “coercive step towards compulsory voting”.

Sitaram Yechury

THE CPI(M) has approached the Election Commission of India demanding that the MoUs signed by the Gujarat chief electoral officer with corporate houses in the state be scrapped.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury described the MoUs as a “coercive step towards compulsory voting”. He referred to a report published by The Indian Express in this regard. He said the EC’s move was “outrageous”.

“Involving corporates in enforcing the right to vote as a fundamental duty is outright unconstitutional. Apart from this it further involves the corporates in the conduct of the elections in an already controversial background of anonymous corporate funding through Electoral Bonds,” he wrote. He said the Centre had in 2015 told the Supreme Court that the introduction of compulsory voting could result in the creation of an undemocratic environment in the country.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 02:19:16 am
Next Story

After quitting Congress for SP, Imran Masood now joins BSP

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement