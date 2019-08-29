With SC order, Sitaram Yechury leaves for Srinagar to meet ailing colleague

After getting a green signal from the Supreme Court, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury left for Srinagar from Delhi airport Thursday to meet his ailing party colleague and former MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami.

“The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and ‘report’ back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement,” he tweeted in the morning.

On Wednesday, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed Yechury to visit Kashmir, saying: “If a citizen wants to visit a part of the country, he must have access to.”

The apex court’s permission, however, came with a condition: Yechury can only meet Tarigami and not use the visit for any political purpose. It further stated if Yechury indulged in any political activities, authorities were free to report them to the apex court.

Earlier, Yechury had been sent back from Srinagar airport twice this month, after Jammu and Kashmir was put under lockdown on August 4 after the abrogation of Article 370.