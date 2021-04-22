Sitaram Yechury’s 34-year-old son dies of Covid-19; PM Modi, other leaders express condolences

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s elder son Ashish died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning at a hospital in Gurgaon, the senior leader informed via Twitter.

Ashish, a journalist by profession who would have celebrated his 35th birthday on June 9, was recovering at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family told news agency PTI, while adding that his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease was a “shock”

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to Covid-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” Yechury wrote on Twitter.

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said, “We convey deepest condolences to Sitaram and Indrani, his wife Swati, his sister Akhila and all other members of the bereaved family.”

Leaders from across the country, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed their condolences.

“Deeply shocked and anguished by the untimely passing away of Ashish Yechury, son of Shri Sitaram Yechury due to Covid-19. My heartfelt condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury and all other family members in this hour of grief. Om Shanthi,” the Vice President wrote on Twitter.

Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also took to the microblogging site to express his grief. “Deeply sorry for your loss. No words can take away the immeasurable pain of losing a loved one at such a young age. May God give you the strength to heal and cherish his memories forever,” he wrote.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “shocked and sad” at hearing the news and “extended her condolences to the grieving family”.

Dear Com. @SitaramYechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. https://t.co/iraYm2f9Cg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 22, 2021

Ashish, who studied at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, worked in several publications, including the Times of India in Delhi, before moving to Pune.

(With inputs from PTI)