Sitaram Yechury Foundation inaugural event on Nov 22

THE SITARAM Yechury Foundation (SYF) has invited undergraduate and postgraduate students from across India to submit abstracts for essays on the broad theme of ‘Imperialism in the Present Age’.

The abstracts, to be written in English and limited to 600 words, can address any aspect of the theme.

A committee constituted by the foundation will shortlist eight entries on merit. The selected students will then develop their proposals into 3,000-word essays and present their work at the Foundation’s inaugural event on November 22. The last date for submitting abstracts is October 26.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Foundation has also proposed publishing the eight essays as a book.