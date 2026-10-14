Sitaram Yechury Foundation inaugural event on Nov 22

THE SITARAM Yechury Foundation (SYF) has invited undergraduate and postgraduate students from across India to submit abstracts for essays on the broad theme of ‘Imperialism in the Present Age’.
The abstracts, to be written in English and limited to 600 words, can address any aspect of the theme.
A committee constituted by the foundation will shortlist eight entries on merit. The selected students will then develop their proposals into 3,000-word essays and present their work at the Foundation’s inaugural event on November 22. The last date for submitting abstracts is October 26.
The Foundation has also proposed publishing the eight essays as a book.
SYF, a not-for-profit registered trust established in memory of the late CPI(M) general secretary and parliamentarian, will hold its inaugural event at the East Zone Cultural Centre in Kolkata on November 22. The day-long programme will focus on the theme ‘Imperialism Today’.
The trust is chaired by eminent economist Prabhat Patnaik. Journalist Seema Chishti, Yechury’s wife, is its secretary and CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Chairman Sashi Kumar and economist C P Chandrasekhar are its trustees.