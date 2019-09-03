Sitaram Yechury files report in Supreme Court on J&K visit

In keeping with the directions of the Supreme Court, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday filed a report of his visit to J&K to meet party colleague Mohd Yousuf Tarigami.

Advertising

On August 28, an SC bench comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer had allowed Yechury, who had moved a writ of habeas corpus petition, to visit J&K only to enquire about his health and “for no other purpose”. The court made it clear that if Yechury was “found to be indulging in any other act, omission or commission”, it will be construed “a violation of this Court’s order”.

It also asked Yechury to “file a report supported by an affidavit in connection with the purpose of the visit…” once he returns to Delhi.