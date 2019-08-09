Sitaram Yechury, D Raja sent back to Delhi after detention at Srinagar airport

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI chief D Raja were detained at the Srinagar airport on Friday and were not allowed to enter Jammu and Kashmir, PTI quoted party sources as saying. The Left leaders, who had gone to meet CPI(M) leader Md Tarigami and other party colleagues, were sent back to Delhi after a brief detention.

“They showed us a legal order which did not allow any entry into Srinagar. It stated that even escorted movement in the city was not permitted due to security reasons. We are still trying to negotiate with them,” Yechury told PTI over the phone.

On Thursday, Yechury and D Raja had written to Governor Satya Pal Malik informing him of their visit to the state and requesting him to facilitate their entry. “Both of us had written to the J&K governor requesting him that there should be no hurdles for our visit… despite that we have been detained. I wanted to meet my ailing colleague and our comrades who are here,” Yechury added.

Stating that the leader’s detention was an “anti-democratic” act, the party hit out at the government in a statement issued by the CPI(M) politburo, and said that the act showed the ruling BJP’s “authoritarian face”.

On Thursday, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was detained and sent back to Delhi from the Srinagar airport. Azad, on his return to Delhi, said that he could see deserted roads in Srinagar from his aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address to the nation after Article 370 was revoked in Jammu and Kashmir, promised jobs, all-round development, transparent elections to the J&K Assembly and an end to terrorism.

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories– Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

PM Modi assured that withdrawing the state’s special status was not about claiming territory but an instrument for their development and prosperity.

(With inputs from PTI)