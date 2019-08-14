Sitapur: Kanwarias clash over loud music, one injured

A GROUP of kanwarias clashed with villagers belonging to another community in Rampur Mathura police station area of Sitapur district Monday, leaving a kanwaria injured, police said.

After the kanwarias alleged that policemen forced them to change their saffron dress before taking them to hospital, the district police sent five policemen, including SHO and sub-inspector of the police station, to the police lines.

Police said the trouble erupted as the kanwarias, playing music on a loudspeaker in their vehicle, were passing by a spot where the burial of a boy’s body from another community was taking place. The kanwarias, too, belong to a nearby village in Sitapur.

Both groups pelted bricks and cross FIRs were registered from both the sides.

“Around 9 pm Monday, a group of kanwarias were passing through Mitauri village in Rampur Mathura police station area. They were playing music on loudspeaker on their tractor trolley. In the village, a seven-year-old boy had drowned and his body was being buried on the road side. Someone from this group turned off the music, leading to a clash. Stones were pelted and a kanwaria suffered serious injuries,” said IG (Lucknow range) Suvendra Kumar Bhagat.

“The injured is out of danger but has been referred to KGMU trauma centre in Lucknow. Preventive arrests were made. Cross FIRs have been registered from both the sides. There is no panic or law and order situation in the area,” he added.

Sitapur SP L R Kumar told mediapersons that while one group alleged that the kanwarias refused to turn off the music, the other denied this. “We are investigating both the claims and regular patrolling is being conducted,” he said.

ADG (Lucknow zone) Rajeev Krishna said, “SHO of the concerned police station, a sub-inspector (SI) and three constables have been sent to police lines pending inquiry. An Additional SP level officer will look into the allegations made by the kanwarias and action will be taken against them accordingly. The kanwarias alleged that the policemen forced them to change their clothes before taking them to hospital and also that the police did not reach the spot quickly even after being informed.”

“Earlier on Tuesday morning, agitated Kanwarias pelted stones at a police team but it was for just around 10 seconds before they were pacified. Their issues were addressed and both the sides, who belong to the same area, were made to sit down and discuss things. The particular area where the incident took place has around 60 per cent Muslim population,” he added.

The ADG further informed that five persons from the other community have been sent to jail while 16 others (seven kanwarias and nine from the other community) were detained.