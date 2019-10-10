Sitapur: ‘Celebratory firing’ at RSS event, probe on

An FIR was registered at Kotwali police station in Sitapur district Tuesday after a purported video of “celebratory firing” at an RSS event surfaced on social media.

Advertising

Sitapur Additional SP (North) Madhuvan Kumar Singh said, “A video in which two persons are seen firing with a pistol and a double barrel gun was brought to our notice. We have lodged a case and are trying to identify the accused persons. The firing was done during a shastra pujan event Tuesday at a park in Prem Nagar area,” said Singh.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 30 (punishment for contravention of licence or rule) of Arms Act.

The complaint, lodged by the police, based on which the FIR was filed, states, “On October 8 around 9 am, RSS workers after the shastra pujan indulged in celebratory firing with licensed arms.”

Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Ambar Singh said, “We are identifying the accused with the help of the videos that surfaced online.”