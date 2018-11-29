Sitamarhi mob lynching: Man seen holding Ansari’s hand among 13 held, search on for 6 others

Police have arrested 13 people so far and are looking for six others in connection with the killing of 82-year-old Zainul Ansari in Bihar’s Sitamarhi last month.

Advertising

A day after Dussehra, a Muslim-dominated area in Sitamarhi was on the edge after stone throwers damaged a Durga idol being taken for immersion.

Zainul Ansari (82), who was cycling back home after visiting his sister, was warned by local residents not to go further as a mob had gathered. However, he brushed aside the warnings and went ahead. Ansari was caught by the frenzied mob and killed. His charred body was found hours later.

Sitamarhi Police said 13 people, including one Chhotu Raut, have been arrested so far. Police are looking for six more people identified through video footage and still photographs, they said.

Advertising

Sitamarhi Town Police station in-charge Shashi Bhushan Singh said, “Chhotu Raut is the one who is seen holding Zainul Ansari’s hand near the spot at Gaushala Chowk where the charred body was found. We have also identified six other youths who could be arrested soon.”

He said most of the arrested youths are in their 20s and unemployed. “They are locals. Masterminds could be different people who were not seen at the spot,” the officer said. None of the arrested youths have a criminal record.

Ansari’s son Ashraf said, “We approached police to make correction in the postmortem report that wrongly mentions my father’s age as 35… We are relieved that some people have been arrested now. The police must also look for kingpins of the incident.”

Singh said, “We have sent Ansari’s DNA sample for confirmation… We will make correction in the postmortem report. The doctors had intended to write his age as 85 but incorrectly wrote 35.”