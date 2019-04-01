SIT to probe murder of Punjab FDA officer

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Sunday to investigate the murder of a young Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officer, who was shot dead at her office in Kharar three days ago.

Put together by Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, the SIT will comprise four senior officers.

Zonal Licensing Authority (ZLA) Dr Neha Shoree (36) was killed by a pharmacist whose licence she had cancelled in 2009. The accused, Balwinder Singh, had also shot himself when he was cornered by a mob while trying to escape from Dr Shoree’s office, and later succumbed to his injuries.

The internal investigation of the Punjab Drugs Administration (PDA) on Sunday revealed that Balwinder had never appealed to any authority to get his licence back. PDA Commissioner Kahan Singh Panuu told The Indian Express “The drug inspector has the authority to cancel the licence. The affected person can then appeal to the drug controller in case he/she feels there was any bias, and the drug controller can revoke the cancellation if the appeal is found to be genuine. But Balwinder Singh did not appeal to get his licence back.”

Police investigation has so far found that the accused had never contacted Dr Shoree over phone, having checked both their call logs.

SSP Bhullar said they are investigating further, but are yet to find any other motive for the murder apart from Balwinder being upset about his cancelled licence.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Sumit Jarangal told The Indian Express that in his application for an arms licence, Balwinder had added ‘Doctor’ before his name and mentioned ‘self defence’ as his reason for applying. “In case of doctors, we issue arms licence as they want it for self defence,” he added.