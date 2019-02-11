SIT to probe audio-clip at centre of Karnataka poaching row

Days after H D Kumaraswamy released an audio clip of a purported conversation between BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa and a JD(S) MLA’s son, Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar asked the Chief Minister to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of poaching. He ordered that the probe be completed within 15 days, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

In the audio clip, Yeddyurappa is purportedly trying to convince Sharanagouda to get his 73-year-old father to quit the JD(S) and join the BJP in the next few days. After he dismissed the audio clip as “fake”, Yeddyurappa admitted that he met Sharanagouda Kandakur, son of JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandakur, on the night of February 7 and discussed the possibility of getting his father to join the BJP.

Speaking at the party’s office in Hubbali, Yeddyurappa said: “Yes, it is true that Sharanagouda came and met me at 12.30 (am) at the circuit house in Devadurga where I was staying and we discussed some things. Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has indulged in third grade politics by sending Sharanagouda to carry out a sting on me.”

On Friday, Kumaraswamy had alleged that the BJP “promised Rs 25 crore and election funds” to Sharanagouda. He had said such efforts to poach JD(S) MLAs could not have been carried out without the party leadership’s sanction.

In the 224-member Assembly, the Congress-JD(S) alliance has 117 MLAs (without the Speaker), BJP has 104 MLAs, and there are three other MLAs.