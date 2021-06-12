SIT starts probe into Panipat custodial death

Police had previously arrested ASI Dharamvir and two others on charges of murder.

Haryana police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ASP Pooja Vashisth to probe the custodial death of Ayub Khan (52) at Panipat’s Qila police station. A judicial inquiry has also been initiated.

Dharamvir was also booked on charges of corruption after Ayub’s family members alleged that the ASI demanded money to release him from custody.

Police had picked up Ayub Khan from a carpet manufacturing factory in Panipat where he used to work. Ayub’s son-in-law’s brother Irshad Khan had allegedly eloped with a woman belonging to the Hindu community, allegedly on the promise of marriage.

Both were missing since May 27. Police had booked Irshad Khan on charges of kidnapping and abduction as the woman’s family members alleged that he compelled her to marry him.

ASI Dharamvir was the investigating officer of the case. He had allegedly been pressurising Irshad’s family members and relatives to trace him and hand him over to the police. Both Irshad and the woman are yet to be traced.

Police picked up Ayub for questioning on the suspicion that he was in touch with Irshad. Ayub’s family claimed that he was tortured in police custody by ASI Dharamvir, and Sumit and Sunil, cousins of the woman.

According to police, Ayub had collapsed at the police station. When he was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police had also detained a few others for questioning, but released them later.

Recalling the sequence of events, Ayub Khan’s son Salman told The Indian Express that he was in Haridwar, where he works as a carpenter, when police started repeatedly knocking at his family’s door in Panipat, and harassing his family. “We are six brothers and sisters. For several days, I was getting phone calls from my home that police were repeatedly coming home and harassing my father, sisters and other family members. I thought it must be a routine process because we are distant relatives of Irshad and had nothing to do with his elopement,” Salman told The Indian Express.

He further said, “They [police] had earlier caught Dilshad, another relative of Irshad, whom they sent to bring my father to the police station. As they both reached police station, police first assaulted Dilshad and then my father. After some time, they told Dilshad to get out of the police station and come back with the money if he wanted Ayub to be released. When Dilshad returned to the police station, my father was naked and being mercilessly tortured by a number of policemen. They were inflicting third-degree torture. That was the reason he could not survive.”