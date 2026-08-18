‘Sit on the floor’: Dalits allege they were forced off chairs at Rajasthan school Independence Day function

They allege they were intimidated and forced to vacate the chairs, claiming there were threats to shut down the Anganwadi where two women from their group worked.

The Rajasthan Police have lodged an FIR after some Dalits were allegedly asked to vacate their chairs during an Independence Day function at a school in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by Rameshwarlal Bairwa, 35, and Gopilal Bairwa, 37, who alleged that the incident occurred at an Independence Day function at the government school in their village, Bhakliya, on August 15.

“We were sitting on the chairs placed there during the programme when some people approached us and discriminated against us because of our caste,” the Bairwas alleged. They said they were abused “using caste-based slurs by the people, who, in a highly insulting tone, said: ‘You Bairwas, sit down below [on the floor]. If you sit on the chairs, where will we sit? What right do you have to sit in front of us?’”