SIT member questioned in Saradha chit fund case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday interrogated a police official who was a member of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe Saradha Ponzi scam.

Advertising

Dilip Hazra reached the CBI office at CGO complex around 10 am and left at 1.30 pm, sources said.

Hazra was questioned by the central agency over his role in SIT and who he reported to. A highly placed source in the agency said it recently received many documents related to the scam after questioning IPS officer Arnab Ghosh and those are being verified. If need be, it will seek more documents from investigating officials who were a part of the SIT team.

Ghosh was the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) and one of the senior officers to probe the Saradha scam, while the cases were being investigated by Bidhannagar Police.

Advertising

As per sources, Hazra worked under Rajeev Kumar who was the then Bidhannagar Police Commissioner.

The CBI alleged that Kumar, who was heading the SIT probing the Saradha case earlier, withheld the evidence collected by state police from CBI. There are also allegations of tampering with call detail records of the accused and also destruction of other evidence in the case. The CBI sought custody of Kumar for interrogation.

The Supreme Court had granted him protection from arrest for seven days. After the period got over he moved the Barasat court for anticipatory bail which was cancelled for procedural lapses.

Later, the Calcutta High Court’s granted him a one-month protection from arrest. The CBI had already interrogated Kumar, Arnab Ghosh and other officials of SIT.