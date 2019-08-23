SIT in Pehlu Khan case should have been constituted earlier: Sachin Pilot

RAJASTHAN Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has said that the Congress government should have constituted the SIT into the lynching of Pehlu Khan soon after forming the government in the state.

Talking to journalists in Alwar on Wednesday, Pilot said, “Pehlu Khan died, the court’s verdict came before us and the government announced the constitution of a SIT. I feel that justice delayed is justice denied. After considering the facts at the right time, there should be an inquiry and strict action should be taken against the guilty,” he said, adding that the government should have constituted the SIT earlier.

The Ashok Gehlot government had announced the SIT after an Alwar court acquitted six persons in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt. Hence, Pilot’s comments were seen as a subtle attack on Gehlot, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Pilot was in Alwar to meet the family members of Harish Jatav, who was allegedly lynched on July 17; subsequently, Jatav’s blind father died under mysterious circumstance, with the family alleging that he committed suicide after the police wasn’t paying attention to his son’s lynching.

Pilot’s comments came even as SIT officials visited Alwar regarding Pehlu case. The officials visited the spot and collected other evidence related to the case on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that Gehlot and Pilot have indulged in banter. Last month, Gehlot said he deserved to be made the CM as people in Rajasthan were in favour of seeing him as their CM.