SIT formed to probe Madhya Pradesh gangrape case, two arrested

TWO ACCUSED arrested in connection with the gangrape of a seven-year-old schoolgirl were on Sunday taken to the secluded spot on Laxman Darwaja road where they allegedly left her to die even as a 10-member SIT was formed to probe the case further.

The victim, who is now being treated at M Y Hospital in Indore, had reportedly emerged from the spot around noon on Wednesday, more than 17 hours after she was abducted from her private school on Tuesday evening.

The two accused had taken her to the spot and allegedly slit her throat after raping her and left the place assuming she was dead.

The police took blood samples of Irfan, 20, and Asif, 24, on Sunday for HIV test. “It’s for the first time that we are subjecting an accused to HIV test,” Mandsaur SP Manoj Singh said, suggesting that the two used to frequent prostitutes.

The police maintained that they had solid evidence against the two while responding to an appeal by Asif’s mother Salma that her son was innocent. When The Indian Express met Salma at her residence on Saturday, she had blamed Irfan for dragging her son’s name.

The victim’s uncle told The Indian Express that the family was seeking legal help to explore how the private school management could be penalised for being negligent in letting her go with a stranger. The school claimed that its CCTV cameras were not working when the family members reached the school looking for the victim on June 26.

Doctors said the victim was getting better and was being counselled by psychiatrists to help her recover from the trauma.

Meanwhile, a BJP leader from Hoshangabad, Sanjeev Mishra, announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who beheads the accused if the court did not award capital punishment.

