SIT formed to probe attempt on Farooq Abdullah’s life

The SIT must complete the investigation promptly and thoroughly. adhering to the statutory timeframe, the order said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday constituted a seven-member Special Investigation Team to conduct investigation into a recent attempt on the life of former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

According to an order issued by Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, the SIT headed by SSP Sanjay Sharma will work under the overall supervision of DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma.

Other members of the SIT will be Shad Hussain Rather (SP Hqrs, Jammu); Arvind Kumar Sambyal (Dy SP, RPHQ, Jammu); Inspector Saroop Singh (RPHQ, Jammu); Inspector Sanjeev Chib (SHO, Gangyal) and inspectors Paramieet Singh and Shariq Majeed.